Istanbul retail prices climb 3.96% monthly in October -chamber of commerce















ISTANBUL, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Retail prices in Turkey's largest city Istanbul rose 3.96% month-on-month in October for an annual increase of 108.77%, the Istanbul Chamber of Commerce (ITO) said on Tuesday.

Wholesale prices in the city, home to around a fifth of Turkey's population of 85 million, increased by 5.89% month-on- month for an annual rise of 104.21%, ITO said.

Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen and Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Daren Butler











