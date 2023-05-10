Italian fashion group Tod's sales jump in Q1, beating expectations















MILAN, May 10 (Reuters) - Sales at Italian fashion group Tod's (TOD.MI) rose by 23.2% in the first quarter beating analysts' forecasts, thanks to strong performance in China and despite moderate growth in the Americas.

Revenues totalled 270.5 million euros ($297.77 million) in the period, the company said in a statement, while analysts had predicted 252 million euros, according to a Reuters-compiled consensus.

"Considering the good sales trends we experienced in April and the excellent orders' backlog for the winter collections, I'm confident about the group's future results", said Tod's Chairman and CEO Diego Della Valle.

($1 = 0.9084 euros)

Reporting by Elisa Anzolin, editing by Alvise Armellini











