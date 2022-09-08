Italy's advertising market seen slightly down in 2022 - MFE exec

ROME, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Italy's advertising market will record a slight decrease in 2022 but it will remain still close to pre-COVID levels, an executive of commercial broadcaster MediaForEurope (MFE) (MFEA.MI), (MFEB.MI) told an Italian paper.

"The sentiment is that 2022...will not be a year of consolidation of single-digit growth as previously expected," the chief executive of MFE's unit Publitalia, Stefano Sala, told il Sole 24 Ore daily in an interview published on Thursday.

"It will rather be one (a year) of moderate decline, but we will remain well above 2020 levels and close to the pre-COVID market levels of 2019."

Reporting by Francesca Piscioneri, editing by Federico Maccioni

