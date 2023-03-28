Italy's Cucinelli to launch its first two perfumes this year















MILAN, March 28 (Reuters) - Italian luxury group Brunello Cucinelli (BCU.MI) said on Tuesday it had created with Italian perfume group Euroitalia its first two perfumes to be launched this year.

The two perfumes, one for women and one for men, will be sold at 180 euros each, said Brunello Cucinelli, the company founder and executive chairman, at a press conference.

Cucinelli said the perfumes would be available in its boutique in Milan from Tuesday, in Europe and the Middle East from May, in North America from October and in Asia from the beginning of next year.

Italy's Euroitalia is also the fragrance licensee for brands like Michael Kors and Versace.

Reporting by Elisa Anzolin; Editing by Christina Fincher











