Italy's La Doria says top investor exploring options for stake, talks at preliminary stage

1 minute read

Sept 24 (Reuters) - The majority investor in Italy's La Doria (LDO.MI) is exploring various options regarding its stake in the juice and canned tomato producer but the discussions are at a preliminary stage, the company said in a statement on Friday.

The Ferraioli family owns a 63% stake in the group.

Earlier on Friday, Italian daily MF reported, citing rumours, that the food maker was attracting interest from industrial and financial investors, adding that one potential buyer was ready to make an offer for control of the company.

Shares in the company jumped on the news and were up 7% by 1008 GMT, making it the top gainer on the Milan stock exchange, outperforming a 0.3% fall in Milan's all-share index (.FTITLMS).

Reporting by Federica Urso, editing by Agnieszka Flak

