Italy's market watchdog approves bid to take Tod's private

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Shoes of Italian luxury shoemaker Tod's are displayed in the window of the company's store in Zurich, Switzerland, April 25, 2019. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

MILAN, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Italy's market watchdog Consob has approved the buyout of luxury shoemaker Tod's (TOD.MI) proposed by the group's founding family, the bidders said on Wednesday.

The Della Valle brothers said last month their holding company would offer to buy Tod's shares at 40 euros each, valuing the company at 1.32 billion euros ($1.3 billion). read more

The offer document will be published on Sept. 23, they said.

BNP Paribas, Crédit Agricole Corporate & Investment Bank and Deutsche Bank are acting as financial advisers and BonelliErede is legal consultant for the Della Valles.

($1 = 1.0171 euros)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Francesca Landini; editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.