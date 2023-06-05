Italy's OTB appoints Gaetano Sciuto as new CEO of fashion brand Maison Margiela















MILAN, June 5 (Reuters) - Italian fashion group OTB said on Monday it had appointed Gaetano Sciuto as the new chief executive of its Maison Margiela brand.

Sciuto, who was CEO at Giorgio Armani Americas and previously held roles of increasing seniority at Fendi, will take up his new post in July, OTB said in a statement.

Stefano Rosso, the son of OTB's founder Renzo Rosso, has been appointed Maison Margiela's new chairman in place of his father.

Reporting by Elisa Anzolin, editing Federico Maccioni











