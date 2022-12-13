Italy's Prada appoints new CEO for Prada brand















MILANO, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Hong Kong-listed Italian fashion group Prada said on Tuesday it has picked former Dior executive Gianfranco D'Attis as chief executive officer for its flagship Prada brand, starting from January 2.

"His proven experience in the luxury sector, with a specific focus on retail, will help Prada to increase its growth potential in all geographies," the group said in a statement.

The move comes days after the appointment of former Luxottica chief Andrea Guerra as new chief executive officer of the Prada group, to ease a transition at the helm to the next generation of the founding family.

D'Attis last role was president for Christian Dior Americas.

Writing by Claudia Cristoferi, editing by Alvise Armellini











