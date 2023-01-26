Italy's Safilo slightly beats FY guidance as sales reach 1.08 bln euros















MILAN, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Italian eyewear group Safilo (SFLG.MI) on Thursday narrowly beat its forecasts on full-year revenues, posting a 4.2% rise at constant exchange rates thanks to the positive performance of its own brands as well as of its licensed business.

The maker of frames for Hugo Boss and Tommy Hilfiger said in a statement that preliminary net revenues came in at 1.08 billion euros ($1.17 billion) last year compared with 969.6 million euros in 2021, slightly ahead of the 1-billion-euro target disclosed by the company in August.

($1 = 0.9206 euros)

Reporting by Federico Maccioni, editing by Alvise Armellini











