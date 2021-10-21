Retail & Consumer
Italy's Zegna sales up 50% in the first half, sales accelerate in China
MILAN, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Italian luxury group Ermenegildo Zegna reported on Thursday a 50% rise in first-half revenues, as sales climbed particularly in China.
The adjusted operating profit stood at 67 million euros ($78 million), compared to a loss of 52 million euros in the first half of 2020.
Zegna is expected to list in New York by the end of the year by combining with a U.S. investment vehicle, giving the menswear company an enterprise value of $3.2 billion. read more
The family-owned group said the third quarter showed a solid growth in revenues compared to a year earlier and its performance at the end of September was close to pre-pandemic levels.
($1 = 0.8590 euros)
