Japan's 7-Eleven to offer super-fast delivery to compete with Amazon -Nikkei

1 minute read

The logo of 7-Eleven is seen at a 7-Eleven convenience store in Tokyo, Japan December 6, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Japan's 7-Eleven convenience stores chain plans to launch a super-fast delivery service in five years, stepping up competition with Amazon.com (AMZN.O), the Nikkei financial daily reported on Monday.

Seven & i Holdings (3382.T), which operates the 7-Eleven chain, is to offer shipping times as short as 30 minutes, the report said.

Reporting by Tokyo Newsroom Editing by David Goodman

