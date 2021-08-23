Retail & Consumer
Japan's 7-Eleven to offer super-fast delivery to compete with Amazon -Nikkei
1 minute read
TOKYO, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Japan's 7-Eleven convenience stores chain plans to launch a super-fast delivery service in five years, stepping up competition with Amazon.com (AMZN.O), the Nikkei financial daily reported on Monday.
Seven & i Holdings (3382.T), which operates the 7-Eleven chain, is to offer shipping times as short as 30 minutes, the report said.
Reporting by Tokyo Newsroom Editing by David Goodman
