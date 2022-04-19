Japan's 7-Eleven operator picks former Uber executive as it looks overseas

The logo of Seven & I Holdings is seen at its headquarters in Tokyo, Japan December 6, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO, April 19 (Reuters) - Japanese retailer Seven & I Holdings Co (3382.T), facing pressure from activist investors for structural reforms, has nominated a former executive of Uber Technologies Inc (UBER.N) to join its board of directors, the company said on Tuesday.

The operator of the 7-Eleven chain of convenience stores has named Elizabeth Miin Meyerdirk, a founding members of Uber Eats, who will join as a new outside director, pending approval from shareholders at a May 26 annual meeting.

Facing a shrinking domestic market, the company said this month that it would seek growth overseas, particularly in North America, and would also expand online shopping and delivery services in Japan.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Seven & I said this month it would revamp the board to ensure a majority came from outside the company, bringing in management skills to guide growth outside Japan. read more

U.S.-based activist fund ValueAct Capital, which holds a stake of 4.4%, has been urging it to shake up the board and sell off underperforming assets. read more

Seven & I could more than double its share price by focusing on its convenience stores, the fund has said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Rocky Swift; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.