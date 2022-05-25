JD Sports Fashion's Cowgill steps down as chairman

May 25 (Reuters) - JD Sports Fashion (JD.L) said on Wednesday Executive Chairman Peter Cowgill will step down, as the company has decided to speed up the separation of the roles of chair and chief executive.

Britain's biggest sportswear retailer, said non-executive directors Helen Ashton and Kath Smith will take on the role of interim chair and interim CEO, respectively.

Reporting by Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

