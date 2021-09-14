JD Sports first-half profit jumps on strong demand post lockdown

People pass a JD Sports store in London, Britain April 11, 2017. REUTERS/Neil Hall/File Photo GLOBAL BUSINESS WEEK AHEAD

Sept 14 (Reuters) - JD Sports Fashion (JD.L) on Tuesday reported record earnings for the first half on robust demand for sneakers and sportswear as lockdowns ease, but withheld its interim dividend and hinted instead at a "larger full year dividend".

Britain's largest sportswear retailer, however, warned footfall remained weak in many countries and supply chain challenges prevented its businesses from meeting strong demand in some categories, including bikes and cycling-related accessories.

The company forecast headline pretax profit for the full year ending Jan. 29 to be at least 750 million pounds. It reported a pretax profit of 348.5 million pounds last year and 339.9 million pounds in fiscal 2019.

JD Sports has been expanding aggressively in the last few years, buying up U.S. rivals such as Finish Line, DTLR and Footasylum, as it taps the popularity of athleisure wear, or comfortable athletic clothing that can be worn anywhere.

The pandemic and the trend of working from home has led to an increase in people wearing comfortable attire, such as sweatpants and hoodies.

JD Sports said profit before tax and exceptional items rose to 439.5 million pounds for the six months ended July 31 from 61.9 million pounds in 2020 and 158.6 million pounds the year before that. .

($1 = 0.7226 pounds)

Reporting by Muvija M and Chris Peters in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

