JD Sports to name Dominic Platt as CFO this week - Sky News















May 9 (Reuters) - British sportswear retailer JD Sports Fashion (JD.L) is set to name BGL Group's Dominic Platt as its new chief financial officer this week, Sky News reported on Tuesday.

JD Sports said last year said that Chief Financial Officer Neil Greenhalgh will step down in 2023, after four years in the role.

The sportswear retailer, Britain's biggest, declined to comment on Tuesday, while BGL did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment.

Earlier in the day, JD Sports proposed buying France's Groupe Courir for an enterprise value of 520 million euros ($572 million), in what would be the company's first acquisition since setting out ambitious expansion plans in February.

Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta











