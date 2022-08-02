JD Sports names former B&Q executive Schultz as CEO

JD Sports logo is seen on the exterior of a store in London, Britain, November 17, 2021. Picture taken November 17, 2021. REUTERS/May James

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Britain's largest sportswear retailer JD Sports Fashion (JD.L) on Tuesday named Régis Schultz as its new chief executive officer.

Schultz has been president of retail at Middle Eastern group Al-Futtaim since 2019 and was chief financial officer at British home improvement chain Kingfisher's (KGF.L) do-it-yourself business, B&Q.

JD Sports, which is subject to several investigations by Britain's antitrust watchdog, had laid out plans to overhaul its corporate governance structure and internal controls in June. read more

Reporting by Amna Karimi and Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.