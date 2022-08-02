JD Sports names former B&Q executive Schultz as CEO
Aug 2 (Reuters) - Britain's largest sportswear retailer JD Sports Fashion (JD.L) on Tuesday named Régis Schultz as its new chief executive officer.
Schultz has been president of retail at Middle Eastern group Al-Futtaim since 2019 and was chief financial officer at British home improvement chain Kingfisher's (KGF.L) do-it-yourself business, B&Q.
JD Sports, which is subject to several investigations by Britain's antitrust watchdog, had laid out plans to overhaul its corporate governance structure and internal controls in June. read more
