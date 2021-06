People pass a JD Sports store in London, Britain April 11, 2017. REUTERS/Neil Hall/File Photo

Britain's biggest sportswear retailer JD Sports (JD.L) said on Tuesday its board was not engaged in a process to recruit a chief executive officer or chairman to replace Peter Cowgill.

The statement comes after a Times report over the weekend that JD Sports was stepping up succession planning for Cowgill amid pressure from investors.

