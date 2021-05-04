Skip to main content

Retail & ConsumerJessica Alba-backed Honest Company IPO raises $412.8 million

Echo Wang
1 minute read

Honest Company Inc (HNST.O), the consumer goods company founded by actress Jessica Alba, priced its initial public offering (IPO) on Tuesday slightly above the midpoint of its indicated range, raising $412.8 million, a person familiar with the matter said.

Honest sold 25.8 million shares at $16 each, the source said, requesting anonymity ahead of an official announcement. The company had previously indicated shares could be sold in the IPO at $14-17 apiece.

The IPO values Honest at $1.44 billion.

Honest did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Retail & Consumer

Retail & Consumer · 7:15 PM UTCCVS boosts 2021 profit forecast after strong first-quarter, shares rise

CVS Health Corp (CVS.N) on Tuesday boosted its 2021 adjusted profit forecast as it expects to record higher earnings from its health insurance and pharmacy benefits management (PBM) units this year, and its shares jumped more than 4%.

Retail & ConsumerUnder Armour raises annual forecast as reopening of economies lifts demand
Retail & ConsumerLow depreciation, higher rates give U.S. car rental firms rare perfect script
Retail & ConsumerHertz confirms new offer from Knighthead, Certares for bankruptcy exit
Retail & ConsumerUK’s Arrival, Uber to develop electric ride-hailing ‘Arrival Car’