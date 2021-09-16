Skip to main content

Retail & Consumer

John Lewis and Waitrose are not for sale -partnership Chairman

1 minute read
1/2

People walk past a temporarily closed John Lewis department store on Oxford Street in London, Britain, March 24, 2021. REUTERS/John Sibley

LONDON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - British retailer John Lewis Partnership is not for sale, its chairman said on Thursday.

"We haven't been approached and more importantly we are not in the market for selling either brand," Sharon White told reporters.

The employee-owned group owns the John Lewis department store business and the upmarket Waitrose supermarket chain.

White was asked about approaches in the wake of the takeover saga for Morrisons (MRW.L), Britain's No. 4 supermarket group.

Reporting by James Davey; editing by William James

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Retail & Consumer

Retail & Consumer · 11:18 AM UTC

Britain's John Lewis, Co-op lament supply chain disruptions

British retailers John Lewis Partnership and the Co-operative Group both warned that creaking supply chains would lead to higher prices on Thursday, as a dearth of truck drivers compounds disruption in global freight trade.

Retail & Consumer
Fast-fashion chain Primark vows to improve environmental impact
Retail & Consumer
Carrefour's franchisee acquires Shoprite's six stores in Uganda
Retail & Consumer
Amazon reaches agreement with trade unions in Italy
Retail & Consumer
John Lewis and Waitrose are not for sale -partnership Chairman