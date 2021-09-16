John Lewis and Waitrose are not for sale -partnership Chairman

LONDON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - British retailer John Lewis Partnership is not for sale, its chairman said on Thursday.

"We haven't been approached and more importantly we are not in the market for selling either brand," Sharon White told reporters.

The employee-owned group owns the John Lewis department store business and the upmarket Waitrose supermarket chain.

White was asked about approaches in the wake of the takeover saga for Morrisons (MRW.L), Britain's No. 4 supermarket group.

Reporting by James Davey; editing by William James

