Britain's Joules mulls insolvency procedure to stave off collapse - report















Sept 29 (Reuters) - Joules Group (JOUL.L) is considering an insolvency procedure used by retailers to close loss-making stores and reduce rents, weeks after Next Plc (NXT.L) abandoned plans to inject funds into the company, Sky News reported on Thursday.

Fashion retailer Joules' shares fell nearly 33%.

Joules has been struggling with its finances as consumers turn cautious about spending due to surging inflation and a deepening cost of living crisis.

Earlier this month the company said it was no longer in talks with retailer Next Plc over a potential 15 million pound ($16.52 million) equity investment. read more

Joules, which sells clothing, footwear and accessories, is working with advisory firm Interpath Advisory on a company voluntary arrangement (CVA) that would, if approved, pave the way for store closures, rent reductions and job cuts, according to the report.

The details of a CVA proposal are not clear and would require the approval of creditors, Sky News reported.

Joules did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi and Shounak Dasgupta











