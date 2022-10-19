Just Eat Takeaway makes profit in Q3 thanks to cost cuts















Oct 19 (Reuters) - Just Eat Takeaway.com (TKWY.AS), Europe's largest meals delivery company, said on Wednesday it made an underlying profit in the third quarter, sooner than previously forecast, after cutting expenses on delivery costs and operations.

Gross transaction value (GTV), a common measure for e-commerce companies, increased by 6.92 billion euros ($6.8 billion) or 2% in the quarter ended Sept. 30, bringing the nine-month total to 21.11 billion euros.

($1 = 1.0166 euros)

Reporting by Diana Mandiá and Dagmarah Mackos; editing by Josephine Mason and Kim Coghill











