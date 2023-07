July 19 (Reuters) - Juul Labs is seeking U.S. authorization for a new, high-tech e-cigarette, which has age-verification capabilities and prevents the use of unauthorized refill cartridges, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

Juul did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

