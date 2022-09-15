1 minute read
Kanye West severs ties with apparel chain Gap - WSJ
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Sept 15 (Reuters) - Lawyers for Kanye West sent a letter to Gap Inc (GPS.N) notifying the apparel chain that the rapper was terminating his partnership with the company, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.