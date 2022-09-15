Kanye West severs ties with apparel chain Gap - WSJ

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Rapper Kanye West talks on the phone before attending the Versace presentation in New York, U.S. December 2, 2018. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Lawyers for Kanye West sent a letter to Gap Inc (GPS.N) notifying the apparel chain that the rapper was terminating his partnership with the company, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

Reporting by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi

