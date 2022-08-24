Kellogg taps company veteran to head cereal business spinoff

Kellogg's Corn Flakes, owned by the Kellogg Company, is seen for sale at a store in Queens, New York City, U.S., February 7, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Kellogg Co (K.N) on Wednesday named Gary Pilnick, a 22-year veteran of the company and current chief legal officer, as the designated chief executive officer of its North America Cereal business, which it plans to spin off next year.

Kellogg said in June it would split into three independent companies, with the breakup resulting in the creation of a global snacking business that would also house its international cereal and noodles brands and its North America frozen breakfast division. read more

The packaged food maker announced Dave McKinstray, who has previously served in multiple executive finance roles, will serve as the finance chief of the new cereal company.

It also named insiders Sherry Brice-Williamson as Chief Supply Chain Officer and Doug VanDeVelde to serve as Chief Growth Officer of the cereal business.

The cereal business will include brands such as Kellogg's, Frosted Flakes and Froot Loops.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Uday Sampath and Mehr Bedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.