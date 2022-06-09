Kering aims for Gucci sales of 15 billion euros in medium term -slide

A Gucci logo is pictured at Galeries Lafayette department store at Friedrichstrasse shopping boulevard, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic during lockdown in Berlin, Germany, January 22, 2021. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

PARIS, June 9 (Reuters) - French luxury group Kering (PRTP.PA) is aiming to increase annual sales of its star label Gucci to 15 billion euros in the medium term, it said in slides on Thursday after an investor presentation.

Gucci, the group's main label and profit engine, generated 9.73 billion euros in sales in 2021.

The brand is under market scrutiny as it has suffered more than rivals during a recent round of lockdowns in China.

Reporting by Mimosa Spencer; editing by Jason Neely

