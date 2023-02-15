Kering CEO says new Gucci designer to join during Q2















PARIS, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Gucci's new creative director, Sabato De Sarno, will join the group in the second quarter of this year, Kering's chief executive Francois-Henri Pinault said on Wednesday.

Gucci parted ways with its star designer Alessandro Michele last November as sales lagged competitors, and in January announced the appointment of De Sarno, a relatively unknown designer at smaller rival Valentino, as its new creative director.

De Sarno will present his first fashion collection in September, meaning his product range will hit the stores early next year.

Pinault said he was confident in De Sarno's ability to strengthen the fashion component of the label while capitalising on its heritage.

Reporting by Silvia Aloisi and Mimosa Spencer











