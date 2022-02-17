Skip to main content
Kering chairman: acquisitions could make sense in the near future

The logo of Kering is seen during the company's 2015 annual results presentation in Paris, France, February 19, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Kering's boss said on Thursday acquisitions could make sense in the near future for the group, the strongest indication to date that the luxury giant could move further into M&A.

"For sure, acquisitions could make sense in the near future for the group," Kering chairman and CEO François-Henri Pinault told analysts in a conference call after results, adding the group's balance sheet was very healthy.

