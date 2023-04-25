Kering first-quarter sales lag rivals with 1% rise















PARIS, April 25 (Reuters) - Sales at French luxury group Kering (PRTP.PA) rose by just 1% in the first quarter, as its star label Gucci benefited less than rivals from a rebound in China and revenues fell in the United States.

Kering's sales came in at 5.08 billion euros ($5.58 billion)for the three months to end-March, the group said on Tuesday.

The increase in comparable sales, which strip out the effect of currency fluctuations and acquisitions, was bang in line with analyst expectations for 1% growth, according to a Visible Alpha consensus which also forecast flat sales for Gucci.

The pace of growth was well below the 17% rise recorded by Louis Vuitton owner LVMH (LVMH.PA) and the 23% increase at Birkin bag maker Hermes (HRMS.PA) over the same period, and comes after a 7% decline in the last quarter of 2022.

"Kering's performance in the first quarter remained mixed,"

Chairman and CEO François-Henri Pinault said in a statement, noting that trends had improved during the period.

