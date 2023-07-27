Kering Q2 sales miss expectations as Gucci weighs

The logo of French luxury group Kering in Paris
The logo of French luxury group Kering is seen at Kering headquarters in Paris, France, February 13, 2023. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier/File Photo

PARIS, July 27 (Reuters) - French luxury group Kering missed market forecasts for second quarter sales, eking out growth of just 3% and continuing to lag rivals as it seeks to turn around business at star label Gucci.

Overall sales came in 4.96 billion euros ($5.45 billion), at constant rates, falling below analyst expectations for a 6% increase, according to a Visible Alpha consensus, with Gucci sales up by 1% over the period.

This compares with double digit growth from other luxury companies, including larger rival LVMH, which reported a 21% rise in sales of its fashion and leather goods division, home to Dior and Louis Vuitton earlier this week.

Kering's recurring operating income fell by 3% in the first six months of the year, with Gucci posting a 4% decline and Other Houses - which include Balenciaga, hit by an advertising controversy last year - sliding by 34%.

The operating margin fell to 27% from 28.4% as the group invested more heavily in a bid to support its weaker labels.

($1 = 0.9099 euros)

Reporting by Mimosa Spencer, editing by Silvia Aloisi

