Skip to main content

Retail & Consumer

Kering shares fall after Asia curbs sales growth at Kering's fashion brand Gucci

1 minute read

The logo of Kering is seen during the company's 2015 annual results presentation in Paris, France, February 19, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Shares in French luxury goods company Kering (PRTP.PA) fell sharply on Wednesday, after Kering's star fashion brand Gucci grew sales by just 3.8% in the third quarter, missing analyst expectations. read more

Kering's shares were down by 3.4 percent in early session trading, making it the worst-performing stock on France's benchmark CAC-40 index (.FCHI).

The fall in Kering also dragged down shares in its French rival LVMH (LVMH.PA), with LVMH shares falling 0.9 percent, while Hermes (HRMS.PA) also fell 0.6 percent.

"Gucci growth was disappointing, with retail sales +2% on a 2-year basis, decelerating from Q2 (+11%), negatively impacted by increased pandemic restrictions in APAC and a lack of product newness," wrote JP Morgan in a research note.

Luxury goods groups have bounced back strongly from the fallout of the health emergency, lifted by pent-up demand for high-end wares as lockdowns ease across the world and consumers return to socialising.

However, shopping by travelling tourists - a key source of revenue for the sector - remains well below pre-pandemic levels.

Reporting by Mimosa Spencer, Marc Angrand and Piotr Lipinski; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Retail & Consumer

Retail & Consumer · 12:56 AM UTC

Diapers to yogurt, global firms face higher costs amid supply-chain woes

Results from companies Procter & Gamble Co and Danone SA as well as phone maker Ericsson on Tuesday show higher costs and supply chain disruptions, signaling more margin pressure for global firms and higher prices for shoppers.

Retail & Consumer
Asia curbs sales growth at Kering's fashion brand Gucci
Retail & Consumer
P&G to increase prices further as commodity, freight costs bite
Retail & Consumer
UK supermarket Morrisons' shareholders back CD&R's $10 bln takeover
Retail & Consumer
Kering shares fall after Asia curbs sales growth at Kering's fashion brand Gucci