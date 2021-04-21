Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Kering's shares climb after luxury goods group posts higher Q1 sales

Shares in French luxury goods group Kering (PRTP.PA), whose brands include Gucci, rose on Wednesday after Gucci's revenues rebounded strongly in the first quarter. read more

Kering shares were up 1.1% in early session trading, among the top performers on France's benchmark CAC-40 index (.FCHI).

Kering's overall first quarter revenues reached 3.89 billion euros ($4.7 billion), up 25.8% when stripping out exchange rate swings and acquisitions, while Gucci's sales beat the consensus of analysts' forecasts.

"If Gucci can reap the benefits of recent product and marketing initiatives (particularly with locals and online) we think a successful new chapter of growth could lead to significant earnings per share upgrades," wrote investment bank Citi, which kept a "buy" rating on Kering shares.

($1 = 0.8314 euros)

