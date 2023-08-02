Kerry Group sees U.S. destocking easing, positive on China
DUBLIN, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Ingredients giant Kerry (KYGa.I) expects destocking among its North American customers to continue to ease in the third quarter after a number recently effectively finished their inventory reductions, its chief executive said on Wednesday.
Edmond Scanlon added that the Irish-based company has seen a good progression in volumes in China over the last two quarters and expected to see another step up in growth over the coming months after a challenging 2022 impacted by COVID-19 lockdowns.
"In China it's been a pretty dynamic environment over the last number of years. I think it'll be probably out into 2024 before we get back to, let's say, a more normalised China scenario. We would continue to be pretty optimistic about the medium term and long term," Scanlon told an analyst call.
