Kim Kardashian's Skims valued at $3.2 bln after latest funding round- Bloomberg News

Kim Kardashian West participates in a television interview as she arrives for the 20th Annual Webby Awards in Manhattan, New York, U.S., May 16, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Kim Kardashian's Skims raised $240 million in a new funding round that has doubled the shapewear label's valuation to $3.2 billion, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.

The financing round was led by hedge fund Lone Pine Capital and joined by investment firm D1 Capital Partners, according to the report, citing Skims Chief Executive Officer Jens Grede.

Skims, Lone Pine and D1 did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

Skims, which was launched by Kardashian in 2019, was valued at $1.6 billion in April.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.