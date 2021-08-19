Retail & Consumer
Kohl's quarterly sales beat estimates
Aug 19 (Reuters) - Kohl's Corp (KSS.N) beat quarterly sales estimates on Thursday as the department store chain, like rival Macy's Inc (M.N) , benefited from Americans returning to brick-and-mortar stores, following the roll out of COVID-19 vaccines.
Net sales rose to $4.22 billion from $3.21 billion in the second quarter ended July 31, compared with analysts' estimates of $4.02 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
