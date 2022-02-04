Kohl's adopts "poison pill", says buyout offers undervalue it

The logo and trading informations for Kohl's is displayed on a screen on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., January 13, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Kohl's Corp (KSS.N) on Friday adopted a shareholder rights plans to protect itself from hostile takeovers, days after receiving buyout offers that the retailer said undervalued it.

Kohl's shares, which have soared more than 25% over the last two weeks on news of the offers, fell 2.2% in premarket trading. The company had a market capitalization of $8.15 billion as of Thursday's close, according to Refinitiv data.

Last month, activist investor Starboard Value-backed Acacia Research Corp (ACTG.O) offered to buy the department store chain for $64 a share, valuing it at roughly $9 billion. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Around the same time, sources told Reuters that Sycamore Partners was also preparing an all-cash offer for Kohl's at $65 per share.

Kohl's on Thursday said the offers did not adequately reflect the company's future growth and cash flow generation, without naming the suitors.

Sycamore declined to comment and Acacia did not respond to a request for comment.

Kohl's said it has hired investment bank Goldman Sachs to engage in talks with interested parties about a potential sale.

Activist investors such as Macellum Advisors and Engine Capital, unhappy with Kohl's performance, have been pressuring the company to explore options, including a sale. read more

Kohl's also said the shareholder rights plan, popularly known as a "poison pill", expires in February 2023. The rights will be exercisable if a person or group, other than passive institutional investors, acquires a stake of 10% or more in Kohl's.

Macellum currently owns roughly 5% of Kohl's stock.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.