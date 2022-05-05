1 minute read
Kohl's, Walmart to pay $5.5 mln over bamboo product allegations
WASHINGTON, May 5 (Reuters) - Kohl's Corp (KSS.N) and Walmart Inc (WMT.N) have agreed to pay a combined $5.5 million penalty to settle allegations they deceptively marketed products made of bamboo that instead contained other materials, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Thursday.
Kohl's will pay $2.5 million and Walmart will pay $3 million after the U.S. authorities alleged they advertised "products as made of bamboo when such products were actually made of rayon and did not contain bamboo fibers," a statement released by the department and the Federal Trade Commission said.
