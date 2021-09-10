Skip to main content

Retail & Consumer

Kroger expects smaller decline in same-store sales on grocery demand

1 minute read

A logo of Kroger is displayed on a monitor above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the opening bell in New York, U.S., December 5, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo

Sept 10 (Reuters) - Kroger Co (KR.N) said on Friday it expected a smaller decline in annual same-store sales as nerves around this summer's surge in coronavirus infections kept Americans stocking up on groceries.

The more infectious Delta variant has driven a resurgence in U.S. COVID-19 cases, delaying a return to normal and aiding businesses of big traditional grocers such as Kroger and Walmart Inc (WMT.N) as people consolidate their shopping trips.

Kroger forecast a 1% to 1.5% fall in adjusted same-store sales for the full year, compared with a previous forecast of a decline between 2.5% and 4%. Analysts on average expect same-store sales to decline 2.9%, according to Refinitiv data.

Same-store sales, excluding fuel, fell 0.6% in the second quarter ended Aug. 14 from a year earlier, when people stockpiled groceries and cleaning products at the height of COVID-19 lockdowns. Analysts on average expected a 2.8% decline.

Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Retail & Consumer

Retail & Consumer · September 9, 2021 · 4:25 PM UTC

Lowe's says inventory in better position in months amid supply-chain snafu

Lowe's Cos Inc said on Thursday it was bringing holiday products into its stores and warehouses earlier than originally planned, as supply chain bottlenecks threaten to leave U.S. stores with empty shelves during the holiday season.

Retail & Consumer
Uber Eats, DoorDash, Grubhub sue New York City over legislation on commission caps
Retail & Consumer
Chip shortage pushes Reliance, Google to delay India smartphone launch
Retail & Consumer
Kroger expects smaller decline in same-store sales on grocery demand
Retail & Consumer
Toyota cuts production target by 3% on parts and chips shortages