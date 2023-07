July 6 (Reuters) - L Catterton, a private equity firm backed by LVMH (LVMH.PA), is considering strategic options for Birkenstock including an initial public offering which could value the German sandal maker at $6 billion, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.

Reporting by Rishabh Jaiswal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.