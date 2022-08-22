Lenders to India's debt-ridden Future Retail submit loan claims of $2.64 bln

NEW DELHI, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Lenders to India's Future Retail Ltd (FRTL.NS) have submitted loan claims of about 210.58 billion Indian rupees ($2.64 billion) under the ongoing insolvency process, according to a document released on the company’s website on Monday.

A Mumbai court earlier this year ordered bankruptcy proceedings against Future Retail after it defaulted on loans with over 30 entities and its secured lenders rejected a $3.4 billion sale of its retail assets to market leader Reliance Industries (RELI.NS) read more .

The latest claims were filed by 33 banks including Bank of New York Mellon (BK.N), State Bank of India (SBI.NS), HDFC Bank (HDBK.NS) and Barclays Bank PLC.

The loan claims by lenders could change depending on lenders' calculations as the bankruptcy case proceeds.

($1 = 79.8600 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Nupur Anand; Writing by Aftab Ahmed; Editing by Mark Porter

