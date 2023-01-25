Levi Strauss gives upbeat 2023 sales outlook as demand holds up















Jan 25 (Reuters) - Levi Strauss & Co (LEVI.N) forecast annual sales above Wall Street estimates on Wednesday, in a sign that demand for its jeans is holding up better than feared.

Shares of the denim maker were up nearly 8% in extended trading after it also topped fourth-quarter sales and profit estimates.

The San Francisco-based jeans maker got a boost from strong performance at its other brands, including Dockers and Beyond Yoga, helping it cushion a 5% drop in revenues from the Americas region.

With shoppers now buying more office-friendly and non-denim bottoms such as formal trousers and cargo pants, analysts have flagged uncertainty around denim demand in the near-term, with Coresight Research expecting a drop in the U.S. jeans market in 2023.

However, Levi's said it saw more consumers shopping at its stores in the Americas and Asia, boosting its direct-to-consumer business.

The direct-to-consumer business accounts for 36% of the company's total revenue, according to UBS analyst Jay Sole.

That, coupled with higher prices of its jeans, helped Levi's project net revenues between $6.3 billion and $6.4 billion for fiscal 2023, compared with analysts' average estimate of $6.27 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Net revenue from Levi's other brands jumped 28% to $127 million in the reported quarter, helping the company cushion a blow from an 18% slump in sales in Europe.

The company said it expects full-year adjusted profit between $1.30 and $1.40 per share, in line with analysts' average estimate of $1.35 per share, as it grapples with currency pressures and elevated costs.

Levi's fourth-quarter net revenue of $1.59 billion edged past estimates of $1.57 billion, while adjusted profit of 34 cents per share topped expectations of 29 cents.

