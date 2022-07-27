LG Display reverses into loss as inflation ends COVID-fuelled demand surge

A man looks at LG Electronics' TV sets, which are made with LG Display flat screens, at its store in Seoul, South Korea, April 26, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

SEOUL, July 27 (Reuters) - South Korean display panel maker LG Display Co (034220.KS) said on Wednesday it swung to a second-quarter loss from a profit a year earlier, as inflation and interest rate hikes undercut demand for panels used in TVs and gadgets.

The operating loss at the Apple Inc (AAPL.O) supplier was 488 billion won ($371 million) for the April-June quarter, compared with a profit of 701 billion won in the same period last year. Business had been boosted for several quarters by strong home entertainment demand during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The quarterly operating loss, the first since the second quarter of 2020, was steeper than an average forecast of a 343 billion won loss from 12 analysts polled by Refinitiv SmartEstimate.

Revenue fell 20% on the year to 5.6 trillion won, LG Display said in a regulatory filing.

LG Display saw a decrease in panel shipments in the second quarter as China's prolonged COVID lockdowns disrupted supply chains, while the industry in general saw demand affected by increasing macroeconomic volatility and uncertainties.

Prices of 55-inch liquid crystal display (LCD) panels for TV sets fell about 12% in the April-June quarter compared with January-March, according to data from TrendForce's WitsView.

LG Display said it will accelerate its plan to reduce its LCD TV panel business and concentrate more on high-end IT products.

($1 = 1,313.6400 won)

