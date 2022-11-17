Lidl GB profit rises, says more shoppers switching to it















LONDON, Nov 17 (Reuters) - The British arm of German discount supermarket Lidl on Thursday reported a rise in full-year profit and said more shoppers were switching to it from traditional grocers as they seek savings in a cost-of-living crunch.

Lidl GB, part of Germany's Schwarz retail group, said revenue in the year to Feb. 28, 2022, rose 1.5% to 7.8 billion pounds ($9.28 billion) while pretax profit was 41.1 million pounds, up from 9.8 million pounds.

($1 = 0.8408 pounds)

Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Kate Holton











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.