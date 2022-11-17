Lidl GB profit rises, says more shoppers switching to it

Lidl's logos are seen on the exterior of its new Scottish distribution centre as it commences operations in Motherwell, Scotland, Britain October 9, 2019. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

LONDON, Nov 17 (Reuters) - The British arm of German discount supermarket Lidl on Thursday reported a rise in full-year profit and said more shoppers were switching to it from traditional grocers as they seek savings in a cost-of-living crunch.

Lidl GB, part of Germany's Schwarz retail group, said revenue in the year to Feb. 28, 2022, rose 1.5% to 7.8 billion pounds ($9.28 billion) while pretax profit was 41.1 million pounds, up from 9.8 million pounds.

($1 = 0.8408 pounds)

Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Kate Holton

