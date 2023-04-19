Lidl wins trademark lawsuit against Tesco over discount scheme logo















LONDON, April 19 (Reuters) - German discount supermarket Lidl on Wednesday won a trademark lawsuit against Britain's biggest retailer Tesco (TSCO.L) at London's High Court over the use of a yellow circle on a square blue background.

Lidl sued Tesco in 2020 shortly after Tesco adopted a yellow circle against a blue background to promote its "Clubcard Prices" discount scheme.

Reporting by Sam Tobin; editing by William James











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.