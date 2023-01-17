Lindt & Spruengli posts 2022 sales of 4.97 bln francs, confirms guidance

[1/4] Lindor chocolate eggs of Swiss chocolatier Lindt & Spruengli are displayed during the annual news conference in Kilchberg, Switzerland March 3, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann















ZURICH, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Swiss chocolate maker Lindt & Spruengli (LISN.S) said on Tuesday it is "confident" of achieving an operating margin of 15% for 2022 and confirmed its guidance after strong international sales helped organic sales grow by 8.4% last year.

Overall sales rose to 4.97 billion Swiss francs ($5.30 billion) in 2022, the maker of Lindor balls and gold foil-wrapped Easter bunnies said in a statement, and maintained its target of sales growth of 6-8% for 2023.

The 2022 sales figure was slightly ahead of a 4.96 billion franc consensus estimate by analysts.

Full results are due to be published on March 7. ($1 = 0.9244 Swiss francs)

Reporting by Noele Illien; Editing by Savio D'Souza











