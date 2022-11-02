L'Oréal suspends advertising spending on Twitter -FT















Nov 2 (Reuters) - Cosmetics maker L'Oréal SA (OREP.PA) has suspended advertising spending on Twitter, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

The social media platform was acquired by billionaire Elon Musk last week for $44 billion after six months of twists and turns.

Twitter and L'Oréal did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva











