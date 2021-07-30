Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Retail & Consumer

L’Oreal CEO sees lasting US market growth

2 minute read
1/2

L'Oreal CEO Nicolas Hieronimus poses after an interview with Reuters at the company's offices in Levallois-Perret, near Paris, France, May 7, 2021. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

PARIS, July 30 (Reuters) - Maybelline owner L'Oreal (OREP.PA) said on Friday the beauty company’s performance in the United States would likely remain strong through to the end of the year, despite ongoing uncertainty related to the coronavirus pandemic and shifting recommendations on mask wearing.

"I think you can count on the U.S. to be back for the long term," CEO Nicolas Hieronimus, a L'Oreal veteran who took the helm in May, told analysts.

On Thursday the group reported second-quarter sales growth of 33.5%, boosted by strong U.S. and Chinese markets. The cosmetics giant, and high-end fashion labels like LVMH (LVMH.PA) and Kering (PRTP.PA), have benefited from booming demand in both countries over the past quarter, marking a strong recovery and pushing past pre-pandemic levels lifted by pent-up demand as shops reopen.

U.S. consumption has recovered faster than in Europe, with perfume and make-up bouncing back strongly as socialising resumes, L'Oreal said.

The group has been working on boosting its e-commerce offering and rebalancing activities in the country, beefing up its skin care business, with its La Roche Posay label leading competitors in prescription skin care, Hieronimus said.

He added that the group aims to gain market share in the United States.

Vaccinated Americans have been allowed to ditch their masks but some exceptions remain.

Reporting by Mimosa Spencer Editing by Clelia Oziel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Retail & Consumer

Retail & Consumer · 9:40 AM UTCBirkin bag maker Hermes tempers expectations after stellar growth

Birkin handbag maker Hermes (HRMS.PA) said it expected sales of its leather goods division to "normalise" after stellar growth in the first half of the year, flagging a slowdown of sorts even as it rides a sharp rebound in the luxury sector.

Retail & ConsumerEssilorLuxottica raises full-year guidance as sales rebound
Retail & ConsumerAmazon sales growth slows in tame start to Jassy's tenure as CEO
Retail & ConsumerP&G beats quarterly sales estimates, warns of soaring costs
Retail & ConsumerMichael Kors, Versace parent Capri raises annual revenue forecast on luxury rebound