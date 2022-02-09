L'Oreal Q4 sales beat expectations, lifted by U.S. and China

The logo of French cosmetics group L'Oreal is pictured in a retail store in Bordeaux, France, October 29, 2019. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

PARIS, Feb 9 (Reuters) - L'Oreal (OREP.PA), the world's largest cosmetics group, reported on Wednesday better-than-expected growth over the fourth quarter as Chinese and American consumers spent more on beauty products over the holidays.

Sales for the last three months of 2021 rose 11.2% on a like-for-like basis to 9.09 billion euros ($10.40 billion), with the fastest growth coming from North America.

Analysts polled by Refinitiv had pegged the figure at 8.74 billion euros.

($1 = 0.8744 euros)

Reporting by Mimosa Spencer and Piotr Lipinski; editing by David Evans

