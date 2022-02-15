Skip to main content
Skip to floating mini video
Reuters home

Louis Vuitton to raise some prices due to rising costs

1 minute read

People walk past the Louis Vuitton store at Miami Design District, in Miami, Florida, U.S. November 30, 2021. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

BEIJING, Feb 15 (Reuters) - LVMH's top fashion brand Louis Vuitton says it will raise prices for some products globally on February 16 because of rising costs and inflation.

A spokesperson for the French luxury house in China told Reuters that the price adjustment would affect Louis Vuitton stores worldwide and be applied to leather goods, fashion accessories and perfume.

The decision takes into account changes in production costs, raw materials, transportation as well as inflation, the spokesperson said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Sophie Yu, Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters