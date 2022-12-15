LPP will pay dividend next year, says CFO

People walk outside a Polish fashion retailer LPP brand Reserved shop in Warsaw, Poland, September 4, 2020. Picture taken September 4, 2020. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/File Photo

GDANSK, Poland, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Next year Polish clothing retailer LPP (LPPP.WA) will pay a dividend, the company's chief financial officer (CFO) said during a teleconference on Thursday, a day after the company published its third quarter results.

Przemyslaw Lutkiewicz added that the group would like to pay a dividend every year and that sales dynamics in December were positive.

Reporting by Anna Banacka and Adrianna Ebert, editing by Alan Charlish

