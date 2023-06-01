Lululemon lifts annual sales, profit forecasts on steady demand















June 1 (Reuters) - Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU.O) raised its annual sales and profit forecasts on Thursday, betting on strong demand for its activewear from affluent U.S. shoppers and a recovery in China, sending its shares up 11% in extended trading.

The pandemic-era appetite for comfortable clothing and activewear seems to have turned into a habit, helping companies such as Lululemon and Nordstrom Inc (JWN.N) avoid a wider slump in discretionary spending.

Lululemon is also banking on new launches and more full-price selling to drive revenues and offset any impact from promotions taken to clear inventories.

Vancouver, Canada-based Lululemon now expects full-year 2023 revenue between $9.44 billion and $9.51 billion, compared with its prior estimate of $9.30 billion to $9.41 billion. Analysts on average had estimated $9.37 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

The company projected full-year 2023 profit between $11.74 and $11.94, compared with its prior estimate of $11.50 to $11.72 per share.

